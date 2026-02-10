Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: SFRIF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,050,000 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.75 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $7,537,500 (the "Offering"), which shall have one sole placee.

Each Unit purchased will include one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of three (3) years at a price of $1.00 per common share.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory hold periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, exploration risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

