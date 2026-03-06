Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - METALSOURCE MINING INC. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: SFRIF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") the Company has granted an aggregate 2,250,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.98 per share and valid for a term of five years, and an aggregate 3,115,000 restricted share units, valid for a term of five years, to executive officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The stock options and restricted share units are issued pursuant to the Company's share compensation plans and are subject to vesting over a one-year term, in addition to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

