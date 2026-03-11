Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC.

SH25-01 and SH25-02 both intersected a shallow, broad zone of both sulfide and oxidize mineralization This broad zone is wider than previous documentation of mineralization on the property and contains much stronger gold mineralization than anticipated or previously observed. Within this mineralized envelope multiple high-grade intervals have been identified by these drill holes.

Drill Hole

ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq (g/t)* SH25-01 14.32 32.49 18.17 67.92 1.75 0.10 3.06 1.04 267 Including 24.69 32.49 7.80 66.12 3.22 0.14 3.58 0.87 383 Including 24.69 27.43 2.74 139.89 4.75 0.27 7.13 1.17 640 SH25-02 14.23 29.57 15.33 33.22 2.09 0.05 1.11 1.37 237 Including 24.66 29.57 4.91 61.47 5.71 0.14 2.70 3.76 613 Including 26.40 28.13 1.74 68.70 13.15 0.08 2.92 0.47 1,155

Table 1: Composite assay results from SH25-01 and SH25-02. Widths reported are core length, as additional data is needed to estimate the true width of intercepts at this stage of the project. *Details on AgEq below

These holes were drilled to test for mineral continuity from surface down to the 550 level of the historic Silver Hill Mine (Figure 1), representing approximately 150m from surface exploration. Ongoing exploration drilling will work to expand mineralization along strike and down plunge below the 1,000 level. The mineralization these two holes have intersected represent previously unrecognized mineralization, with historic work indicating only narrow mineralization and did not demonstrate gold grades of this tenor previously. The historic workings at the 550 level and previous mapping and modeling projected this mineralization as a much more narrow zone. There was no historical documentation recognizing a broader envelope, nor the high-grade within, that these 2 holes have intercepted.

Joe Cullen, CEO of Metalsource Mining, commented:

"We've known all along the Silver Hill Project was going to produce exciting results for our shareholders. It's great to see the geology and the mineralization proving our exploration thesis and demonstrating new mineralization, confirming that this part of the system, near the old workings, is shallow in nature. While we have long speculated that the gold content represented a significant under-valued potential for the property, we are very excited to now see the continuity and high-grade tenor, like the 1.74m of 13.20 g/t Au we are seeing in SH25-02. We're aggressively working behind the scenes to expand the mineral trend in all directions, and I'm keen to share these updates with our shareholders soon."

Figure 1: Cross section looking north showing the location of recently completed drilling at the Silver Hill Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12035/288069_5301ed87748b799a_002full.jpg

Drill Hole ID Easting UTM17N (m) Northing UTM17N (m) Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) SH25-01 572408 3951597 224 107 -63 109 SH25-02 572408 3951597 224 96 -85 101 SH25-03 572410 3951751 236 96 -46 305 SH25-04 572410 3951751 236 352 -89 100 SH26-05 572280 3951624 262 125 -73 199 SH26-06 572280 3951624 262 129 -51 154 SH26-07 572280 3951624 262 74 -89 200 SH26-08 572280 3951624 262 297 -77 231 SH26-09 572237 3951590 262 89 -70 15 SH26-10 572237 3951590 262 91 -76 188 SH26-11 572237 3951590 262 26 -83 196.6 SH26-12 572237 3951590 262 293 -84 243.84 SH26-13 572237 3951590 262 144.81 -81.5 213.36

Table 2: Drill collar locations and layout azimuth/dip for exploration drilling thus far at the Silver Hill Project.

Metalsource QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and duplicates within the sample stream. The drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Geochemistry (Reno, NV) and ALS Canada (Vancouver, BC). The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm mesh, with a 250 gram split pulverized to 85% passing minus 75 micron. A four-acid digest is performed on 0.25g of sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is performed with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS and fire assay.

The Company notes that visual identification of sulphide mineralization intervals do not indicate metal grades or economic significance. Core processing is ongoing with logging, sampling, and submission for laboratory analysis.

The exploration results described herein are preliminary in nature and are insufficient to define a mineral resource. Further drilling is required to determine the continuity, geometry, and grade distribution of the mineralization. At the time of this release, analytical results are still pending, the reported intervals are based on geological logging only.

Metal values used in AgEq calculations are from the 200-day moving average values from 2/6/2026, and all values are in USD. PAu= $124.5/g, PAg= $1.58/g, PCu= $4.9/lbs, PPb=$0.90/lbs, PZn=$1.11/lbs, 0.00220462262 = grams-to-pounds conversion factor, 22.0462262 = pounds per metric tonne for 1% metal.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12035/288069_5301ed87748b799a_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kutluoglu is an independent consultant of the company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Silver Hill Project

Located in the Carolina Terrane, the property is underlain by volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks predominantly of Neoproterozoic and Cambrian age. This terrane has been suggested to be an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The property is 1,225 acres located in Davidson County, North Carolina. As the first significant discovery and first silver-producing mine in America, there is an extensive drillhole database, underground mapping, historic dumps and underground chip samples which comprise the historic dataset. This mineralization is currently known to extend to 550m from surface, in a steeply trending series of lenses, which remain open in multiple directions. Bolstering these historic records, recent surface sampling contained results including SH25-003 containing 444g/t Ag, 17.7 g/t Au, 8.61% Pb and 0.507% Zn.

Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project

Located in central North Carolina, within the Carolina Terrane. Early USGS work in the 1980s flagged the area as possibly hosting a porphyry gold-copper system, subsequent work demonstrated broad gold mineralization in soils, trenches, and shallow RC drilling, coincident with strong self-potential anomalies. Geology shows intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, high-sulfidation signatures, and high-alumina minerals (like Haile and Brewer deposits to the south), suggesting potential for a large epithermal or porphyry-related gold system. Geologic modeling indicates east-west trend to the identified mineralization, open in multiple directions, with oxidation noted down to a depth of 30m. No drilling has tested the Meridian discovery zone since those 1980s campaigns, leaving potential for significant resource expansion through work commitments of the agreement.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

