Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - METALSOURCE MINING INC. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: SFRIF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 10, 2026, it has closed the non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $5,999,998.50 (the "Offering").

The Company has allotted and issued 7,999,998 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date.

The Units issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 1,333,333 Units pursuant to the Offering for total consideration of $1,000,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance exploration at the Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot projects in North Carolina, and for general working capital.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph Cullen, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

