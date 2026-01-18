Formerly TIC Reverse Logistics, this strategic move strengthens Assurant's post-purchase capabilities and advances circular economy solutions across Asia-Pacific marketsMELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes, and automobiles in partnership with the world's leading brands, today announced its acquisition of RL Circular Operations and related subsidiaries, a reverse logistics division of TIC Group widely recognised as the leading post-purchase workflow and reverse logistics service provider for retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers in Australia and New Zealand. This strategic move reinforces Assurant's commitment to shaping the future of post-purchase experiences and leverage AI-based technologies that drive sustainable practices in retail and device lifecycle management programs in the region."As consumer expectations for seamless returns and sustainable product lifecycle solutions grow, Assurant is investing in integrated capabilities that reduce waste, improve efficiency, increase monetization, and build customer trust," said Biju Nair, EVP and President, Global Connected Living at Assurant. "The addition of RL Circular Operations aligns with our strategy to lead post-sales services across APAC, and their strong regional presence and operational expertise make them an ideal partner. Together, we'll deliver best-in-class experiences for the consumers, higher asset monetisation for the retailers, and set new standards for sustainability and operational excellence in the post-purchase ecosystem."Hemaka Perera, APAC President at Assurant, added, "Welcoming RL Circular Operations to Assurant strengthens our ability to scale innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners across the region. This acquisition also enhances our competitive position in the retail channel across Australia and New Zealand - two priority APAC markets - and expands our extended warranty and mobile value chain capabilities."Founded in 1989, TIC Group operates across three core business lines: post-purchase customer experience, centralised return centers, and asset recovery, with offices in Melbourne, Auckland, Mumbai, and Gurgaon. Assurant's acquisition of RL Circular Operations, formerly TIC Reverse Logistics, expands Assurant's ability to deliver end-to-end device lifecycle management, optimizing the value of devices for clients and enhancing sustainability, while also reducing reliance on third-party logistics partners."We are confident this partnership will unlock new opportunities for our team and our customers," said Sanjay Sehgal, Managing Director, RL Circular Operations. "Assurant's global capabilities and investments in AI and robotics, combined with RL's expertise, will help elevate our services and drive innovation across Australia and New Zealand, helping retailers and manufacturers meet evolving consumer demands and sustainability goals."About AssurantAssurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world's leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experience.Learn more at assurant.com.au.# # #ContactsMedia Contacts:Neeti DhawanDirector, International Communicationsneeti.dhawan@assurant.comJulie StriderVice President, Global Communicationsjulie.strider@assurant.com

