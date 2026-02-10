

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $225.2 million, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $201.3 million, or $3.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $286.5 million or $5.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $3.35 billion from $3.10 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $225.2 Mln. vs. $201.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.41 vs. $3.87 last year. -Revenue: $3.35 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.



