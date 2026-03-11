Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world's leading brands, today announced that Helen Sachdev will be appointed Chair of the Assurant UK Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approval. Ms. Sachdev will also serve as Chair of the Nomination Committee and member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

Lee Sturgeon, Managing Director, Assurant UK, said, "We are pleased to welcome Helen to our Board. Her extensive experience in regulated financial services, retail and strong board leadership will be valuable as we continue to strengthen and grow our UK business and uphold high standards of governance."

Assurant's UK Board of Directors oversees the company's regulated UK insurance and services entities, Assurant General Insurance Limited, London General Insurance Company Limited, Lifestyle Services Group Limited, TWG Services Limited, and Assurant Intermediary Limited.

Ms. Sachdev said, "I am honoured to be appointed Chair of Assurant's UK Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the Board and Management team to support Assurant's strategy, deepen stakeholder trust, and maintain the high standards of governance and conduct expected in the UK market."

Ms. Sachdev succeeds Stuart Purdy, who will retire at the conclusion of his term of office from the UK Board of Directors and the Netherlands Supervisory Board, effective March 31, 2026.

Mr. Sturgeon added, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Stuart for his leadership and service to Assurant. We are grateful for his many contributions."

About Helen Sachdev

Ms. Sachdev is a qualified accountant and an experienced independent board chair and non-executive director across regulated financial services and retail sectors. She currently serves as Board Chair and Nomination Committee Chair at Loughborough Building Society and Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair at Wilmington plc, with prior senior executive roles at Barclays and Tesco.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world's leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

