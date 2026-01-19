Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) ("J2" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions that includes completion of the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement between the Company and Twenty Mile Metals Inc. and without payment of any additional consideration or any further action on the part of the holder, one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.40 per share at any time for a period of 24 months following the date of conversion of the Subscription Receipts.

J2's CEO, Thomas Lamb, commented: "Beginning six years ago, as a private company, we acquired two compelling gold projects from Kenorland. We then raised and spent considerable money on geophysics and drilling. These projects are Miniac in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec, and Napoleon in Alaska's Fortymile District. Both projects already had significant historic gold intercepts drilled by majors and we advanced them meaningfully. But in due course, like many, we were forced to down tools, consolidated our shares, and wait. My co-founder Toby Pierce and I largely funded the Company during this period. But now it appears our time has come. We IPO'd the Company early last year and recently, in a coup, have optioned Sierra Plata from IMPACT Silver. See our December 22, 2025, press release here. Sierra Plata is a silver-gold project in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District of Mexico. The 2,200 hectare project area contains five historical silver-gold mines and many smaller workings. It is not just silver- and gold-rich, with major discovery potential, it is also highly prospective for antimony, which is at record highs.

"I should mention that the spinout of our Twenty Mile project into a new entity, announced December 2025, is in process and nearly complete. The private placement announced here is structured as a subscription receipt because investors in it are not entitled to a position in Twenty Mile. As with a standard private placement, the hold period is four months."

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. If the escrow release conditions are not satisfied then the escrowed funds will be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts, together with any accrued interest thereon, and the Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled without any further action by the holders thereof.

The Subscription Receipts and the securities into which they are convertible, will bear a hold period of 4 months and a day from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company advancing precious-metals and critical minerals projects in Quebec, Mexico, and Alaska.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

