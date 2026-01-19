

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in December and came in below 4.0 percent for the first time in five months, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 4.0 percent increase in November. That was in line with the flash data published on January 7.



Nonetheless, the inflation rate is well above the European Central Bank's stability target of 2.0 percent.



Inflation based on transportation eased to 2.1 percent from 2.6 percent amid cheaper fuel costs. The annual price growth in housing and utilities softened somewhat from 6.7 percent to 6.5 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a faster pace of 3.9 percent versus 3.6 percent gain a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent, revised from a 0.4 percent rise estimated earlier.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose at a slower rate of 3.8 percent annually in December, following a 4.0 percent increase in November. In the flash estimate, the rate was 3.9 percent.



During the year 2025, the average annual inflation rate was 3.6 percent compared to 2.9 percent in 2024.



