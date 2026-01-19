Grønlandsbanken A/S: Update on expectations for the 2025 full-year result

Update on expectations for the 2025 full-year result
The Bank refines its expectation for profit before tax to be in the range of DKK 180-182 million.
The expected result is in the upper part of the previously announced range, as disclosed in GrønlandsBANKEN's company announcement no. 12/2025, where expectations for the full-year profit before tax were DKK 165-185 million.
The Annual Report for 2025 will be published as planned on 26 February 2026.
