Grønlandsbanken A/S: Update on expectations for the 2025 full-year result

Update on expectations for the 2025 full-year result

The Bank refines its expectation for profit before tax to be in the range of DKK 180-182 million.

The expected result is in the upper part of the previously announced range, as disclosed in GrønlandsBANKEN's company announcement no. 12/2025, where expectations for the full-year profit before tax were DKK 165-185 million.

The Annual Report for 2025 will be published as planned on 26 February 2026.

The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl