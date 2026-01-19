

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices continued to decrease in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 2.1 percent yearly in December, following a 1.3 percent decrease in November. The expected fall was 1.9 percent. Prices have been falling since February.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 6.4 percent, and those of intermediate goods slid by 0.8 percent. On the other hand, prices for both durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, compared to last year.



Excluding energy, producer prices were 0.3 percent lower in December versus a 0.5 percent decrease in November.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent.



Producer prices fell on average by 0.8 percent in 2025 compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in 2024, the agency said.



