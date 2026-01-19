

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday but closed well off their day's lows after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 70 basis points to 7.3 percent, citing strong momentum in the third quarter.



A cautious undertone prevailed, however, due to mixed earnings results and concerns over escalating global trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to slap tariffs on eight European nations until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.



The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 82,898.31 before recovering significant ground to close at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close.



The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 108.85 points, or 0.42 percent, at 25,585.50, after having hit a low of 25494.35 in intraday trade.



The market breath was extremely weak on the BSE, with 3,072 shares falling while 1,229 shares advanced and 182 shares closed unchanged.



Among the prominent decliners, Reliance Industries lost 3 percent, ICICI Bank gave up 2.3 percent and Wipro plummeted 8 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.



