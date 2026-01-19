

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 105.90 against the yen and 1.7352 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 10-day low of 105.24 and a 4-day low of 1.7461, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6702 and 0.9307 from early lows of 0.6677 and 0.9283, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 106.00 against the yen, 1.72 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.94 against the loonie.



