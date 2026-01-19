

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in December after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 3.9 percent increase in November.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.8 percent from 0.9 percent, and housing and utility costs were 3.7 percent more expensive, almost in line with the 3.8 percent rise in November. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation moderated to 1.8 percent from 4.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP dropped 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent gain in November.



The average annual inflation rate for the whole year 2025 was 4.2 percent, the agency said.



