

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 91.33 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 90.75.



Against the euro, the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than a 1-month high of 2.0117, a 6-day high of 0.5780 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.1584 from early lows of 2.0190, 0.5754 and 1.1612, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 92.00 against the yen, 2.00 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.14 against the aussie.



