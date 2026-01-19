Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Eldridge to its advisory board.

Mr. Eldridge brings 17 years of experience in the metals and mining industry focused on capital markets, having served in various buy-side, sell-side and issuer roles. Mr. Eldridge was a co-founder of Euroscandic International Group, an advisory firm where he raised an aggregate of approximately $350M of combined equity and non-equity for companies in the mining industry. Mr. Eldridge also served as CFO of Amarillo Gold prior to its takeover by Hochschild Mining.

Mr. Eldridge is currently a director of Nevada Lithium Resources, a company developing one of the largest lithium deposits in North America. He is also a founder of Patriot Critical Minerals, a company that owns the United States largest tungsten deposit. He currently serves as a Director and CEO of Military Metals, a company focussed on antimony with a portfolio of projects in the US, Canada and Slovakia, being the EU's largest antimony deposit. He is also a director of United Lithium, a company holding uranium, rare earth and lithium projects in Sweden and Finland. Mr. Eldridge holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Master's of Business Administration.

"We are honoured to welcome Mr. Eldridge to our advisory board," states Mark Ireton, CEO of Medaro. "His wide range of experience brings invaluable knowledge and expertise to our growing team."

About Medaro

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280759

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.