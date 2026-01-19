Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Janet Meiklejohn as its new VP Corporate Development, effective immediately.

Ms. Meiklejohn will play a key role in advancing Stardust's asset portfolio within the world-class Kirkland Lake gold camp, one of Canada's most prolific and enduring mining districts. The camp is home to major operators and industry leaders including Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American Silver, and Pierre Lassonde's Gold Candle, providing a compelling strategic and transactional backdrop as Stardust progresses its assets.

Ms. Meiklejohn is a highly accomplished senior financial executive, with over twenty-five years of experience in corporate finance, institutional equity sales and most recently serving as a Chief Financial Officer for various high-growth public and private companies. Her comprehensive expertise encompasses financial reporting and valuation, governance, strategy, corporate finance and investor relations, with a track record of securing financing through a vast network of institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors. Ms. Meiklejohn's board experience includes directorships at Geiger Energy (an Ore Group Company) and IMPACT Silver, reflecting her strong commitment to governance and strategic financial oversight. She holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA,CA) and a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV).

"We are extremely pleased to have Janet expand her role within the Ore Group of Companies," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman." In addition to serving as a Board Director of Geiger Energy, she will also devote her attention to Stardust at a pivotal stage where focussed leadership and clear market positioning can materially enhance value. Janet brings deep experience in finance and strategic management, which will be instrumental as the company advances."

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American and Gold Candle. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, both of which are currently updating their historical mineral resource estimates in addition to its Kirkland West project. McGarry also contains the largest tailings deposit in the Kirkland Lake region.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Stardust Metal Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Stardust, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

