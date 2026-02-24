Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp . (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28th in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

Stardust will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

PDAC Booth Location

Stardust will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

Red Cloud PDAC Showcase

Stardust will be participating in the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2025, taking place February 27-28, 2025 at the OMNI King Edward Hotel, Toronto, where the Company will meet investors and present alongside other leading mining companies ahead of PDAC.

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American and Gold Candle. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, both of which are currently updating their historical mineral resource estimates in addition to its Kirkland West project. McGarry also contains the largest tailings deposit in the Kirkland Lake region.

