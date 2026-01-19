Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF), a leading innovator in sustainable concrete forming products, today announced the acquisition of a strategic residential property at 15643 Buena Vista Avenue in White Rock, British Columbia. The purchase, completed on January 14, 2026, for $2,451,645 (inclusive of taxes and fees), marks a significant step in the company's expansion into smart, low-cost housing development and the rollout of cutting-edge technologies.

This acquisition aligns with Fab-Form's long-term vision to address the growing demand for affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly housing in Canada. The property, a 0.41-acre lot in a desirable coastal neighborhood, will serve as a flagship site for demonstrating innovative construction methods and marketing the company's full suite of products.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/814/280723_4ebbbe4ac4f9793e_001full.jpg

Key Objectives of the Acquisition

Developing a Model for Smart, Low-Cost Housing: The site will be transformed into a prototype showcasing scalable systems for future-oriented residential builds. This initiative aims to create blueprints for energy-efficient homes that reduce construction costs and timelines.

Implementing New Technologies: Fab-Form will deploy its latest innovations-Flex-R (a flexible under slab insulation and vapor barrier system), and Ever-Slab (advanced slab-forming technology) - to develop, construct and test the technologies on the property. These technologies continue the company's commitment to sustainability, offering superior strength, reduced material waste, and faster assembly compared to traditional methods.

Marketing of all Fab-Form Products: This development will act as a live demonstration hub for Fab-Form's established product lines; including Fastfoot, Insulated Concrete Forms, Fast-Tube, Monopour HD and Level-R. A weekly open house will target builders, architects, engineers, and homeowners, highlighting how these products integrate to create resilient, cost-effective structures.

"We look forward to partnering with key players across North America with this exciting development" confirmed Joey Fearn, President.

"We are excited to leverage this prime location to pioneer the next generation of housing," said Richard Fearn, Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "With housing affordability at a critical juncture, this acquisition allows us to not only develop and refine our technologies but also to market them in a real-world setting. We envision this property as a model for how innovative materials and technology can make smart, low-cost homes a reality for more Canadians."

The transaction was facilitated through Macdonald Realty (Surrey/152), with Cory Hunsche PREC* representing Fab-Form. As the transaction was funded entirely through internal capital, this transaction required no external debt. The company will begin initial development activities immediately, with prototypes expected to be unveiled later in 2026.

Fab-Form Industries continues to focus on sustainable construction solutions that minimize environmental impact while maximizing efficiency. For more information on the company's products and initiatives, visit www.fab-form.com.

About Fab-Form Industries Ltd.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative products that "tame the ground" for buildings around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Fab-Form Industries Ltd. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280723

Source: Fab-Form Industries Ltd.