Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces the acquisition of the RC uranium project in South Dakota, the Company's second strategic staking in the Fall River County uranium district in as many weeks. The project was acquired via staking and is wholly owned with no underlying royalties.

The RC project comprises 40 unpatented lode mining claims totalling approximately 800 acres, located within one mile of the Company's flagship Chord uranium project in Fall River County, South Dakota. Combined with the recently announced Deadhorse acquisition (17 claims, ~340 acres), Nexus has added 57 claims totalling approximately 1,140 acres to its South Dakota land position in January 2026 alone, bringing the Company's total South Dakota holdings to approximately 6,380 acres.

"Following last week's Deadhorse acquisition, the RC staking extends our consolidation of the lands immediately adjacent to Chord," said Jeremy Poirier, CEO. "At 40 claims and 800 acres situated less than one mile from our flagship project, RC represents the most proximal acquisition to date and reinforces our confidence in the district's exploration upside. We will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to expand our footprint in this historic uranium-producing region."

Project Details

The RC claims are located in the located in the historic Edgemont uranium district, part of the broader Black Hills region which has documented historical uranium production from sandstone-hosted deposits in the Inyan Kara Group of approximately 3.2 million pounds[1] of U3O8. The claims cover prospective ground within the same geological setting as the adjacent Chord project, where uranium mineralization is associated with Cretaceous-age sandstones and paleochannel systems within the Inyan Kara Group.





About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord, Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren D. Robb, P.Geo. (BC), a director of Nexus Uranium Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Referenced nearby resources, deposits, projects and mines provide geologic context for the RC and Chord uranium projects, but are not necessarily indicative that they hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization. No mineral resources have been estimated at the RC uranium project and there is no assurance that further work will result in a mineral resource classification. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's confidence in the exploration upside of the Fall River County uranium district, the Company's exploration plans for the RC project, the potential for uranium mineralization, the strategic benefits of the acquisition, the Company's intention to continue evaluating opportunities in the region, the Company expanding its footprint in the region and the Company's objectives with respect to its uranium portfolio. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, including that the Company will have sufficient capital to fund planned activities, that regulatory approvals will be obtained, and that market conditions will support the Company's business objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration and development, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and the ability to obtain financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nexus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Gabelman, D. L. (1968). Geology and production history of the uranium deposits in the northern Black Hills, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Uranium deposits in the northern Black Hills: 20th Field Conference Guidebook (pp. 263-275). Wyoming Geological Association.

