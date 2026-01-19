

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3885 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3908.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 113.86 and 1.6134 from an early 10-day low of 113.32 and a 4-day low of 1.6170, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the greenback, 115.00 against the yen and 1.60 against the euro.



