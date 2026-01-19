

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The commodity currencies such as Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars strengthened against their major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday, as China's economy achieved its growth target in 2025, weathering trade threats but the imbalance between domestic demand and exports persisted.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistic showed that in the whole year of 2025, the second-largest economy posted 5 percent growth. This was in line with Beijing's growth target of 'around 5 percent.'



However, data showed that growth softened towards the end of the year. Gross domestic product expanded 4.5 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the weakest in three years. This followed 4.8 percent growth seen in the previous quarter and matched expectations.



On a quarterly basis, GDP grew 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter but faster than the forecast of 1.0 percent.



In 2025, industrial production advanced 5.9 percent and retail sales climbed 3.7 percent. Meanwhile, fixed asset investment declined 3.8 percent and property investment plunged 17.2 percent.



In December, industrial output moved up 5.2 percent, while retail sales grew only 0.9 percent. Production was expected to rise 5.1 percent and retail sales to grow 1.1 percent.



Official trade data released last week showed that China remained resilient to tariff tensions last year. The trade surplus rose to a record $1.19 trillion in 2025.



Exports to the US declined 20.0 percent in 2025 but this fall was more than offset by strong growth in shipments to other economies.



The Australian dollar also gained after the TD-MI Inflation Gauge increased to 3.5 percent Year-on-Year in December, up from 3.2 percent in November.



Month-over-month, the inflation increased by 1.0 percent in December 2025, the highest rate since December 2023 and a significant increase from 0.3 percent in the previous two months.



Gold reached a fresh record high of $4,690, as a result of markets taking a cautious posture in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to put tariffs on eight European nations that opposed his plan to acquire Greenland.



Crude oil prices moved higher as traders weighed the continuing risks after reports that the U.S. is consolidating its forces in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.40 or 0.68 percent at $59.59 per barrel.



In the Asian trading today, the Australian dollar rose to 105.90 against the yen and 1.7352 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 10-day low of 105.24 and a 4-day low of 1.7461, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 106.00 against the yen and 1.72 against the euro.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6702 and 0.9307 from early lows of 0.6677 and 0.9283, respectively. The aussie may test resistance around 0.68 against the greenback and 0.94 against the loonie.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 91.33 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 90.75. On the upside, 92.00 is seen as the next resistance level for the kiwi.



Against the euro, the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than a 1-month high of 2.0117, a 6-day high of 0.5780 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.1584 from early lows of 2.0190, 0.5754 and 1.1612, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 2.00 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.14 against the aussie.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3885 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3908. The loonie is likely to find resistance around the 1.38 region.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 113.86 and 1.6134 from an early 10-day low of 113.32 and a 4-day low of 1.6170, respectively. If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen and 1.60 against the euro.



Looking ahead, Canada CPI data for December is due to be released in the New York session.



U.S. stock markets are closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News