Montag, 19.01.2026
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Tech Mahindra Recognized Amongst MINDS 2nd Cohort By World Economic Forum for Advancing Linguistic and Digital Equity Through AI

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced it has been recognized amongst MINDS (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions) 2nd Cohort, a flagship initiative of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, developed in collaboration with Accenture. The recognition strengthens Tech Mahindra's human-centred AI adoption by preserving local voices, expanding access to knowledge, and enabling inclusive digital participation.

Tech Mahindra New Logo

The MINDS programme was launched by the World Economic Forum to move the global AI conversation from promise to performance. It spotlights high-impact AI applications that can be scaled responsibly across industries, governments, and societies. Through this recognition, Tech Mahindra joins a global group of organizations driving human-centered, responsible, and deployable AI solutions that demonstrate measurable real-world impact. As part of MINDS 2nd Cohort, Tech Mahindra is advancing linguistic and digital equity through its sovereign AI approach, focused on preserving local voices, expanding access to knowledge, and empowering communities to thrive in the digital era.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, we are transforming access to critical services by redefining multilingual AI. Our culturally grounded, sovereign models remove language as a barrier, meeting people where they are, in Hindi, Bahasa, and regional dialects often overlooked by global systems. With 92% conversational accuracy and millions of monthly interactions, we honor data residency and national priorities while making opportunity accessible to all."

Tech Mahindra's participation also reflects its continued commitment to inclusive and responsible AI, ensuring that advanced digital technologies are accessible, culturally relevant, and grounded in real-world needs. By focusing on language, context, and community participation, Tech Mahindra is helping bridge digital divides while enabling broader societal and economic inclusion.

Maria Basso, Head AI Applications and Impact, Centre for AI Excellence, World Economic Forum, said, "The World Economic Forum's MINDS Programme spotlights AI solutions that are not only innovative, but also grounded in societal needs. Through MINDS, organizations are demonstrating how AI can deliver tangible value when designed with people at the centre. We're proud of the work being carried out by these organizations, leading by example."

The MINDS initiative operates under the World Economic Forum's AI Transformation of Industries workstream and is anchored within the Forum's Centre for AI Excellence. The centre aims to accelerate the secure, equitable, and collaborative application of AI for net-positive impact on people and the planet.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Our Website & Social Media Channels
Website | LinkedIn | X

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804444/Tech_Mahindra_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-mahindra-recognized-amongst-minds-2nd-cohort-by-world-economic-forum-for-advancing-linguistic-and-digital-equity-through-ai-302664480.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
