Montag, 19.01.2026
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Marvion Inc. Enters $200,000 Stock Purchase Agreement to Strengthen Capital Base and Support Strategic Growth

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) (the "Company" or "Marvion") announced today that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement with third-party investor Ray Mak Pak Fai (the "Investor"). Under the agreement, the Investor agreed to purchase $200,000 worth of Marvion's common stock at a price of $0.0268 per share. This price reflects the average closing price of the Company's common stock over the 15 trading days preceding December 15, 2025.

The proceeds from this private placement will provide immediate capital to support ongoing operations, expand warehousing capacity, and fund strategic logistics initiatives across the Company's subsidiaries. The Company intends to allocate the proceeds primarily toward strengthening operational resources and market expansion efforts.

Management Commentary

Mr. Chan Sze Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Marvion Inc., commented:

"We are pleased to welcome external capital commitment at this level of investment, which reflects confidence in our strategic direction and future growth prospects. This funding advances our ability to execute on warehousing and logistics opportunities in Hong Kong and enhances our operational momentum."

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory requirements, and the shares will be issued in compliance with applicable U.S. securities laws regarding restricted securities.

About Marvion

Mavion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is a group provides logistics and warehousing services in the Hong Kong market. The group provides one-stop transport and storage solutions to business clients.

Website: http://www.unitedksk.com

For media queries, please contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Marvion Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
