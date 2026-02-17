Marvion Inc. Announces Two New Investors, Further Strengthening Capital Base and Advancing Strategic Growth

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) (the "Company" or "Marvion") today announced that on February 2, 2026, the Company entered into Stock Purchase Agreements with two new investors. The transactions were duly disclosed through a Form 8-K filing in accordance with applicable regulations.

The addition of these new investors reflects continued market recognition of Marvion's strategic direction and long-term growth potential. The new capital further strengthens the Company's financial foundation and provides additional flexibility to support business expansion, strategic collaborations, and corporate advancement initiatives.

Continued Market Confidence

Following the Company's earlier capital raising initiatives, the successful onboarding of additional investors demonstrates sustained confidence in Marvion's operating model and development strategy. Management believes that a stable and diversified shareholder base enhances the Company's market positioning, strengthens capital markets credibility, and lays a solid foundation for long-term value creation.

Focused on Strategic Growth and Value Enhancement

In recent years, Marvion has continued to streamline and upgrade its business structure through its subsidiaries, focusing on warehouse management, logistics services, and corporate consulting segments. With a strengthened capital base, the Company intends to accelerate:

Expansion of operational scale and revenue growth





Exploration of strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions





Enhancement of corporate governance and market transparency





Strengthening of its positioning within the capital markets

The Board of Directors commented:

"We are pleased to welcome the two new investors to Marvion. Their participation represents not only financial support, but also confidence in the Company's strategic direction and long-term vision. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value and delivering sustainable returns."

Outlook

Looking ahead, Marvion will continue to maintain prudent financial management practices while strategically deploying new capital to drive growth initiatives. The Company also intends to further strengthen investor communications and increase market visibility to enhance corporate image and shareholder engagement.

Management believes that through disciplined capital strategy and a clear development roadmap, Marvion is steadily progressing toward the next phase of scalable and sustainable growth.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. (OTCQB: MVNC) is a Nevada-incorporated holding company with principal offices in Hong Kong, focused on providing logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, and integrated supply chain services through its subsidiaries. The Company's diversified operations enable it to serve a broad range of client needs, and its business model is centered on both organic growth and strategic resource deployment. Marvion's common stock is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker MVNC.

For more information, please contact:

Marvion Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Website: unitedksk.com

SOURCE Marvion Inc.