Evernote today announced the release of v11, its first major product update in five years. The new version includes three powerful AI features-AI Assistant, Semantic Search, and AI Meeting Notes-creating smarter ways to capture, retrieve, and manage information in Evernote. With the release of v11, these features are now available to all Evernote customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260119103272/en/

Two years of work culminating in a major update

V11 is a recognition of Evernote's evolution under Bending Spoons' stewardship. Since 2024, Evernote has released more than 250 new features and improvements while also greatly enhancing sync, speed, and reliability. With v11, Evernote ushers in an exciting new phase of development and innovation, bringing customers novel ways to engage with their preferred productivity tool.

"Evernote has been part of people's lives for years, often decades. They've always inspired and shaped how our platform evolves," said Federico Simionato, product lead at Evernote. "Through hundreds of interviews and workshops we designed v11's AI features to make people's everyday needs of capturing, organizing and retrieving information in Evernote more intuitive and efficient than ever."

Powerful new AI features

V11's three new AI features-AI Assistant, Semantic Search, and AI Meeting Notes-build directly on Evernote's core workflows while remaining adaptive to each user's unique way of working and thinking. Anyone can unlock more powerful note-taking, organization, and productivity, regardless of their previous experience using Evernote.

AI Assistant-developed in close collaboration with OpenAI-brings conversational intelligence directly into Evernote, enabling users to interact with their notes, tasks, and calendar through a dedicated chat interface. By helping people summarize content, surface relevant information, and search the web for insights, AI Assistant makes everyday workflows more productive.

Semantic Search introduces a long-requested new search experience. Now, it's possible to use natural language queries to surface relevant notes and key details, without the need for exact keyword matching. As a result, users can access the necessary information in their accounts quickly and efficiently.

AI Meeting Notes records, transcribes, and summarizes in-person and online meetings directly within Evernote, with support for multiple speakers. By capturing conversations accurately and generating summaries with key action items, AI Meeting Notes help users stay focused during meetings and make it easy to revisit important information afterwards.

To give users greater control over their experience, individual AI features can be enabled or disabled via new settings. As of release, AI Assistant is available on Evernote Desktop and Web only, while Semantic Search and AI Meeting Notes are available on Desktop, Web, and Mobile.

Read more about v11's AI features at evernote.com.

Building the future of Evernote beyond AI

In addition to new AI capabilities, v11 includes improvements to the core functions of Evernote, including note editing, capture, and navigation. With v11, Evernote also introduces a refreshed Evernote brand identity, including an updated logo and a modernized visual language. The new design reflects the evolution of the brand while preserving its core identity.

V11 is rolling out to all Evernote users starting January 19, 2026.

About Evernote

Evernote is the leading productivity app designed to help people capture, organize, and act on their ideas. Used by millions worldwide, Evernote brings notes, tasks, documents, and schedules together in one flexible workspace, making it easier to stay focused and productive across devices.

Learn more at evernote.com.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons acquires and transforms digital businesses. It owns Brightcove, Evernote, komoot, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, WeTransfer, Vimeo and many others. The company's products have served more than a billion people, with over 400 million monthly active users and 10 million paying customers, including most Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at bendingspoons.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260119103272/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Evernote:

Rebecca Shamritsky

rebs@bendingspoons.com

Bending Spoons:

Christy Keenan

ck@bendingspoons.com