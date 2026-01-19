OENEO: THIRD QUARTER IN A MARKET STILL IN SHARP CONTRACTION - 9-MONTH TURNOVER DOWN BY 8.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

Chiffre d'affaires (M€) 2025-2026 2024-2025 Variation Var a taux de change constant 3ème trimestre 61,4 68,7 -10,7% -10,3% Dont Bouchage 46,1 48,5 -4,9% -4,9% Dont Elevage 15,2 20,2 -24,5% -23,3% 9 mois 201,7 221,8 -9,1% -8,7% Dont Bouchage 149,6 156,4 -4,4% -4,4% Dont Elevage 52,1 65,3 -20,3% -19,1%

In the third quarter, the Oeneo Group's business continued to be affected by a contracting wine and spirits market, impacted by low harvest volumes for the third year running and by slowing global consumption. Continuing from the first six months of the year, business was down 10.3% at constant exchange rates. The Closures Division proved more resilient, with a decline limited to 4.9% at constant exchange rates, while the Winemaking Division, being more exposed to the investments postponed in light of the economic climate, declined by 23.3% at constant exchange rates.

Turnover for the first nine months of 2025-2026 amounted to €201.7 million, down 8.7% at constant exchange rates. The Group is anticipating a similar level of activity in the fourth quarter, and is pursuing cost containment measures in order to maintain its positive operating profitability.

Review by division

CLOSURES: Customers opt for cost-effective solutions

The Division posted turnover of €46.1 million in the third quarter, bringing the 9-month total to €149.6 million, down 4.4% on the same period of the 2024-2025 financial year. This trend reflects the combined effects of lower volumes due to poor harvests and the difficult economic climate, which prompted customers to opt for more cost-effective solutions in the Diam range (unfavorable mix effect).

Thanks to both brand loyalty and new customer wins, the decline in Diam volumes was limited to 1.2%. The Mytik Diam range, designed for sparkling wines, showed strong resilience, reflecting the improved market behavior for these wines.

Geographically, the decline remained moderate in the Group's main markets (France, Europe, United States). Good sales trends in Oceania and the rest of the world offset the downturn in South America.

Innovation took center stage in the third quarter. LiOX by Diam, a very low oxygen solution for sparkling wines, was awarded the Innovation Prize in October at the VITeff trade fair in Épernay, while Diam Collection received an award in November at the SITEVI trade show in Montpellier

With the market remaining in decline, the Division intends to take actions with a view to strengthening its market share in the fourth quarter while maintaining its positive profitability.

WINEMAKING: significant cyclical downturn in activity

In a market defined by a sharp contraction lasting several quarters, the third quarter continued in this trend. The division recorded turnover for the first nine months of 2025-2026 of €52.1 million, down 19.1% at constant exchange rates. Impacted by a number of factors, including a turbulent geopolitical and economic context, recurring poor harvests in recent years and the slower sell-off of stocks, many customers are postponing their investments, particularly in barrels.

Exposed to the Cognac market, which is currently less buoyant, sales of large containers are suffering from postponed investments and were significantly impacted in the third quarter. The more cost?effective oak product ranges were stable compared to last year.

Geographically, the most affected countries were France and the United States - a major market severely disrupted by customs duties. Activity was better in other regions, particularly Europe.

In terms of innovation, after the high-profile launch last September of the new competitively positioned patented "Twood" barrel, Vivelys received awards for two innovations at the professional beer trade show in Nancy: the Visio 0.0 production process for alcohol-free beers and the Boisé Absolu oenological solutions.

The Division is not expecting the trend to improve significantly over the remainder of the year, and is pursuing streamlining measures to limit the impact of the downturn on recurring operating margin.

Oeneo Group will publish its yearly turnover for 2025-2026 on May 5, 2026.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures through its DIAM, MYTIK and SETOP ranges,

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

