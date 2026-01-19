

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) on Monday, announced that an unexpected outage at the Alberta Envirofuels facility, which started in early January 2026 to look into some performance issues, is now projected to last until May 2026. This extension follows the discovery of a failure in some long-life equipment that was replaced around three years ago.



The company plans to go ahead with a major six-week turnaround that was already scheduled, so they won't have to deal with a separate shutdown later this year.



Because of this, Keyera is looking at a total impact of about $110 million on the Marketing segment's realized margin and roughly $15 million on the Liquids Infrastructure realized margin for 2026. There's some relief, though, with a $30 million drop in cash taxes helping out a bit.



Additionally, maintenance capital is expected to rise by around $10 million, pushing the guidance for 2026 up to somewhere between $140 million and $160 million.



KEY.TO is currently trading at CAD 43.57 down CAD 1.42 or 3.16 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



