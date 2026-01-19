Newcore Gold: Advancing a Highly Economic Gold Project in Ghana Towards Development
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,484
|0,504
|20:16
|0,491
|0,508
|20:04
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:46
|07.01.
|Newcore Gold Ltd.: Neue Ergebnisse für Bohrungen auf Goldprojekt Enchi
|07.01.
|Newcore Gold durchschneidet mit Diamantbohrungen hochgradige Goldmineralisierung mit 174 g/t Gold auf 1,0 m und 3,54 g/t Gold auf 23,0 m auf dem Goldprojekt Enchi in Ghana
|Erste Ergebnisse von Diamantbohrungen ergeben eine hochgradige Goldmineralisierung bei der Goldlagerstätte Boin und verdeutlichen das
Potenzial für eine Ressourcenerweiterung in der Tiefe
|07.01.
|Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Diamond Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold Mineralization with 174 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre and 3.54 g/t Gold over 23.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 45...
|16.12.25
|Newcore Gold durchteuft bei Bohrungen auf dem Goldprojekt Enchi in Ghana 3,16 g/t Gold über 3,0 Meter ab 62 Meter Tiefe und 0,78 g/t Gold über 16,0 Meter ab 16 Meter Tiefe
|Bei den Bohrungen wurden in der Goldlagerstätte Boin eine oberflächennahe Goldmineralisierung durchschnitten
16. Dezember 2025 - Vancouver, BC / IRW-Press / Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore"...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEWCORE GOLD LTD
|0,502
|+6,36 %