DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE: Ralf Bongers to step down on 31 March 2026

Langen, 19 January 2026. The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) announces a change in the Management Board. Ralf Bongers will leave the company at his own request on 31 March 2026 as planned when his contract expires in order to pursue new professional challenges. He will remain with Demire as a senior advisor beyond his departure.

During his tenure, Ralf Bongers was responsible for numerous large-volume lease agreements and real estate transactions worth around EUR 240 million, among other things. He thus made a decisive contribution to stabilising Demire.

Dr Matthias Prochaska, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE, praised his achievements: 'We regret Ralf Bongers' departure, but respect his desire for a new career direction. Mr. Bongers has successfully driven forward asset management and the transaction business in difficult times. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to him for his outstanding work, commitment and achievements. We wish him every success and all the best for his professional and personal future. We are also particularly pleased that he will remain associated with DEMIRE in an advisory capacity after his departure.'

Ralf Bongers commented on his imminent departure: 'After three years at DEMIRE, I would now like to devote myself to new professional challenges. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board, my colleagues on the Management Board and, in particular, my team for their close, constructive and trusting cooperation.'

With effect from 1 April 2026, the new Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rüffel, will take over the areas of responsibility previously managed by Ralf Bongers. From this date, the Executive Board will consist of Dr Rüffel and Tim Brückner.

