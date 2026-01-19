Perth, West Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ms. Hannah Cabatit as Company Secretary, replacing Mr. Michael Higginson. This change will be effective immediately.

Ms. Cabatit is an employee of Mirador Corporate, where she specializes in corporate advisory, company secretarial and financial management services. She is a Certified Practicing Accountant with over 10 years' experience supporting ASX-listed and public companies, including company secretarial services, ASX and ASIC compliance, statutory financial reporting and corporate transactions.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Ms. Hannah Cabatit will be the person responsible for communications with ASX in relation to Listing Rule matters.

On 22 December 2025, Mr. Higginson received a notice terminating his Consultancy Services Agreement. The Board thanks Michael for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors

