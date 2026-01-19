Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.01.2026 22:03 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Jan-2026 / 20:27 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
19 January 2026 
  
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               19 January 2026 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      45,262 
Highest price paid per share:         128.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          127.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.1925p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,069,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares). The figure of 301,672,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)   Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.1925p                       45,262

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased           share)          Time)          number 
222              127.80          09:10:34         00370931634TRLO1     XLON 
1               128.00          09:10:34         00370931635TRLO1     XLON 
300              128.00          09:19:45         00370939012TRLO1     XLON 
58               128.00          09:19:45         00370939013TRLO1     XLON 
20               128.00          09:19:45         00370939014TRLO1     XLON 
6               128.00          09:21:49         00370940443TRLO1     XLON 
6               127.80          09:31:22         00370947904TRLO1     XLON 
189              127.80          09:31:22         00370947905TRLO1     XLON 
404              127.80          09:31:23         00370947913TRLO1     XLON 
195              127.80          09:31:23         00370947914TRLO1     XLON 
90               127.80          09:39:32         00370954573TRLO1     XLON 
41               127.40          09:48:26         00370962614TRLO1     XLON 
18               127.40          09:51:26         00370964929TRLO1     XLON 
524              127.40          09:52:57         00370965720TRLO1     XLON 
39               127.40          09:52:57         00370965721TRLO1     XLON 
251              127.20          10:03:24         00370970578TRLO1     XLON 
598              127.40          10:19:49         00370971352TRLO1     XLON 
547              127.40          10:23:25         00370971535TRLO1     XLON 
91               127.40          10:42:26         00370972664TRLO1     XLON 
547              127.40          10:42:26         00370972665TRLO1     XLON 
637              127.20          11:01:23         00370973593TRLO1     XLON 
636              127.00          11:40:00         00370975341TRLO1     XLON 
590              127.00          12:36:14         00370977094TRLO1     XLON 
236              127.00          12:36:15         00370977095TRLO1     XLON 
163              127.00          12:36:15         00370977096TRLO1     XLON 
479              127.00          12:36:15         00370977097TRLO1     XLON 
239              127.00          12:36:15         00370977098TRLO1     XLON 
984              127.60          12:48:19         00370977419TRLO1     XLON 
586              127.60          12:48:19         00370977420TRLO1     XLON 
635              127.40          12:48:22         00370977423TRLO1     XLON 
617              127.20          12:50:05         00370977477TRLO1     XLON 
335              127.00          12:52:17         00370977519TRLO1     XLON 
197              127.20          12:59:06         00370977768TRLO1     XLON 
138              127.20          12:59:06         00370977769TRLO1     XLON 
1193              127.40          13:46:49         00370979690TRLO1     XLON 
241              127.80          14:46:51         00370981892TRLO1     XLON 
638              127.40          15:19:05         00370983608TRLO1     XLON 
422              127.20          15:19:05         00370983609TRLO1     XLON 
197              127.20          15:19:05         00370983610TRLO1     XLON 
623              127.20          15:19:08         00370983616TRLO1     XLON 
42               127.20          15:20:11         00370983670TRLO1     XLON 
275              127.60          16:09:34         00370986430TRLO1     XLON 
627              127.40          16:09:34         00370986431TRLO1     XLON 
328              127.20          16:09:45         00370986439TRLO1     XLON 
328              127.00          16:12:44         00370986668TRLO1     XLON 
265              127.00          16:12:44         00370986669TRLO1     XLON 
592              127.00          16:12:44         00370986670TRLO1     XLON 
1241              127.00          16:12:44         00370986671TRLO1     XLON 
15069             127.00          16:12:44         00370986672TRLO1     XLON 
211              127.00          16:12:44         00370986673TRLO1     XLON 
585              127.00          16:12:44         00370986674TRLO1     XLON 
546              127.60          16:12:49         00370986681TRLO1     XLON 
1268              127.60          16:12:49         00370986682TRLO1     XLON 
82               127.60          16:12:49         00370986683TRLO1     XLON 
1210              127.60          16:12:49         00370986684TRLO1     XLON 
589              127.20          16:12:49         00370986685TRLO1     XLON 
589              127.20          16:12:49         00370986686TRLO1     XLON 
986              127.20          16:13:24         00370986708TRLO1     XLON 
620              127.20          16:13:24         00370986709TRLO1     XLON 
1420              127.20          16:13:24         00370986710TRLO1     XLON 
2462              127.20          16:13:24         00370986711TRLO1     XLON 
785              127.00          16:14:03         00370986729TRLO1     XLON 
415              127.00          16:15:06         00370986769TRLO1     XLON 
1               127.00          16:15:23         00370986813TRLO1     XLON 
154              127.20          16:15:34         00370986827TRLO1     XLON 
68               127.20          16:16:11         00370986847TRLO1     XLON 
184              127.00          16:19:06         00370987112TRLO1     XLON 
314              127.00          16:19:06         00370987113TRLO1     XLON 
73               127.20          16:19:06         00370987114TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS - Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 15:27 ET (20:27 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 415406 
EQS News ID:  2262460 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 15:27 ET (20:27 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
