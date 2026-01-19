Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining key initiatives ahead in 2026.

David Suda, President and CEO of Green Bridge Metals, commented:

"Green Bridge enters 2026 well funded and positioned for a catalyst-rich year. Copper and critical mineral fundamentals have rarely looked stronger, and our assets sit in one of the most prolific and strategically important copper, nickel and critical mineral districts in North America. We look forward to delivering assay results from Skibo to the market as well as kicking off drilling at Titac very soon."

Green Bridge enters 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet, an active exploration pipeline in Minnesota's Duluth Complex, and multiple near-term catalysts across its copper, nickel, and titanium portfolio. The Company is executing a strategy focused on large-scale, domestic copper exploration and development at a time when copper prices have strengthened materially and have sustained prices near all-time highs. This price environment reflects tightening global supply, accelerating electrification demand, and an increasing emphasis on economic and national security through domestic sources of critical minerals.

Green Bridge's mission is to responsibly explore for and advance high-quality copper and critical-mineral assets in well established mining jurisdictions, securing and discovering strategic mineral assets and creating long-term value for shareholders while building lasting partnerships with local communities.

Key 2026 initiatives include the following:

Skibo Copper-Nickel Project - Pending Assay Results

The Company is awaiting the second half of assay results from its 2025 drill program at the Skibo Project in northeastern Minnesota. Earlier results from the program confirmed broad zones of copper-nickel mineralization as well as the presence of cobalt and platinum group metals consistent with the regional Duluth Complex intrusive system, reinforcing the scale potential of the project (please see news release dated July 15, 2025). Remaining assays are subject to laboratory turnaround times, with results expected to begin being released publicly in January 2026.

Titac Copper Project - Drilling to Commence January 2026

Green Bridge plans to commence drilling at the Titac Project in January 2026. The Company has engaged Foraco, a globally recognized drilling contractor with a respectable track record globally and in Minnesota. The upcoming program is designed to delineate priority copper targets and advance the project toward a clearer understanding of scale and continuity.

2. Titanium Optionality at Titac In addition to copper, Titac hosts significant potential titanium-bearing ilmenite mineralization as outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated September 18, 2024, prepared for the Company by Apex Geoscience (and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

Titac Mineral Resource Estimate:

46.6Mt @ 15% TiO2

Contains 13.3Mt Ilmenite (FeTiO2)

Advancements in hydrometallurgy provide paths to recovery.

3. Serpentine Copper Project - Advancing Toward Preliminary Studies Green Bridge expects to begin work at the Serpentine Copper Project during the first half of 2026. Initial efforts will focus on long-lead items required for future preliminary studies and permitting, including environmental baseline studies and hydrogeological testing. Hydrogeologic core drillholes area a multi-purpose expenditure serving as a well for hydrogeologic monitoring as well as deposit enhancement, and for geotechnical analysis. This work program developed to advance the known mineral resource at Serpentine as indicated in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated July 14, 2025, prepared for the Company by Apex Geosciences (and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

Serpentine Mineral Resource Estimate:

280Mt @ 0.53% CuEq Inferred

22Mt @0.69% CuEq Indicated

4. Minnesota Team Build-Out Green Bridge continues to build its operational presence in Minnesota, hiring locally and expanding its U.S.-based technical and operational team.

Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist at the Company is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'critical mineral' rich assets and the development of the South Contact District along the basal contact of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact District properties contain bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium mineralization hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions, respectively, and well developed exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Cu-Ni, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfides, and titanium.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS CORPORATION,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928-3101

investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about: the Company's ability to identify potential new mineral deposits within North America; the proposed scope and timing of expansion drilling programs; the timing and results (drill targets) from new core assay results; and the development of its properties. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: locating mineral deposits is inherently risky; the exploration and development of the South Contact Zone Properties may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors should not attribute undue certainty or place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in Green Bridge's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain figures and references contain information supported by public and corporate references that may have been updated, changed, or modified since their referenced date.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-announces-corporate-update-1129128