Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Announces Partnership with APEX to Support Regional Engagement in Minnesota

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with APEX, a private sector-led economic development organization dedicated to promoting sustainable growth across Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, United States. Through this partnership, Green Bridge will collaborate with APEX to strengthen its regional presence, enhance stakeholder engagement, and support the advancement of the Company's exploration and development initiatives, including its South Contact Zone Project located in the South Contact District of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota.

APEX is a private sector-led ambassador and concierge responsible for promoting sustainable growth in Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. The non-traditional and dynamic economic development organization focuses on efforts to elevate the region's brand, address challenges, share stories, and sustain economic vitality and growth through business attraction, connection and advocacy. APEX's impact is catalyzed through engagement of its investor-members, a network of influential organizations with a vested interest in driving progress and growth in the region.

"We are excited to partner with APEX, an organization recognized for its leadership in fostering economic development and regional collaboration. Their deep understanding of the local landscape and commitment to sustainable growth aligns strongly with our mission as we continue to advance our projects in the region. We look forward to building strong relationships that support both our operational objectives and the communities in which we operate," said David Suda, President and CEO of Green Bridge Metals.

The Company also announces that it has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC (1107 Key Plaza, Suite 222, Key West, FL 33040, USA; email: contact@i2illc.com; telephone: (240) 315-4665; Contact: Joe Grubb) pursuant to which i2i will provide services including content creation, project management, third-party media distribution, and digital market awareness initiatives. All content generated under the program will be subject to Company approval and prepared in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. (the "Services"). The Services are expected to commence on February 17, 2026, and run until June 17, 2026, or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid i2i Marketing Group USD 400,000 as consideration for its services. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About Green Bridge Metals Corporation

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring critical mineral rich assets and advancing exploration projects along the South Contact District of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Company is focused on copper, nickel and titanium systems in a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

