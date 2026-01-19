

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A measles outbreak that's been rapidly growing in South Carolina has now reached Clemson University, as both state and university officials have confirmed. Clemson reported that the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) informed them that someone connected to the University has tested positive for this highly contagious disease.



This individual is currently in isolation, following public health guidelines, and DPH is doing contact tracing to find anyone who might have been exposed. Those identified as close contacts will be given specific instructions about quarantine and monitoring. No further details about this case have been shared.



This news comes as South Carolina is dealing with the biggest measles outbreak in the country. On Friday, DPH announced that the total number of cases has hit 558 since the outbreak started last fall, with 124 new cases reported just in the past week. Health officials have noted a rapid increase in transmission, especially in recent days.



At least eight patients have been hospitalized due to complications, according to the department. They estimate that around 200 people are currently infected, though officials caution that the actual number could be even higher since measles can spread for up to four days before symptoms show.



Most cases involve kids and teens, and the vast majority of those affected are not vaccinated. Health authorities are urging everyone to get the MMR vaccine, warning that controlling the outbreak is becoming tougher as immunity levels drop across the state.



