

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Early Monday morning, emergency services were called to Rockstar North's Edinburgh office after reports of an explosion at the building. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched crews to the premises on Holyrood Road around 5 AM to check on reports of structural damage. As a precaution, six fire engines were sent to the scene.



Firefighters stayed there for several hours and were eventually cleared from the area around 9:21 AM. Authorities confirmed no injuries or casualties resulted from the incident.



Later, Rockstar North explained that the issue stemmed from a malfunctioning heating boiler, not an explosion. A spokesperson expressed gratitude to emergency responders and the public who showed concern, reassuring everyone that all is safe.



The compay also mentioned that the studio is still open and operating normally.



