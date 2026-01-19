Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Green Canada Corporation ("GCC" or the "Company"), a 50.73% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) ("PTX"), announces the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced $500,000 private placement (the "Private Placement"). GCC closed a total of 2,369,230 common shares at a price of $0.13 per share for proceeds of $308,000.

The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day after the later of (a) January 16, 2026, the closing date for the first tranche of the Private Placement, and (b) the date the Company became a reporting issuer in any province or territory. The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

PTX granted 7,725,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each Option permits an optionee to acquire one common share (an "Option Share") in the capital of the Company at any time at a price of $0.14 per Option Share up to the end of business on the January 19, 2031, anniversary of the date of the grant. Each Option is subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Options are subject to certain vesting conditions.

The Company further notes that during the year ending December 31, 2025 and in January 2026, 3,750,000 Options expired.

About Green Canada Corporation

GCC has assembled a diverse set of Canadian based uranium mineral properties focused on unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, the Baker and Amer Basins in Nunavut and the Otish Basin in Quebec. The flagship Marshall Project to be acquired by GCC from Basin Energy Limited in connection with the Proposed RTO and the adjacent North Millennium project areas are situated 11 km west of Cameco's 69.9% owned Millennium deposit and 20 km southwest of CanAlaska's Pike zone discovery on the West McArthur project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan the second largest production centre for uranium globally. The Key Lake-McArthur Road is 23 km to the South-East with winter access to the property either by winter road from the Millennium deposit to Friesen Lake, 4 km east of the property, or by a winter road from Key Lake to McIntyre Lake, 4 km south of the property.

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX is a minerals exploration Company focused on high-quality critical mineral projects, including two flagship projects situated in northern Ontario, a mining jurisdiction renowned for its abundance of mineral resources and investment opportunities. The corporate objective is to advance the exploration programs towards proving the potential of each asset, which includes the W2 Copper Nickel PGE Project and South Timmins Gold Joint Venture Project.

PTX's portfolio of assets offers investors exposure to some of the world's most valuable metals including gold, as well as essential critical minerals for the clean energy transition: copper, PGE, nickel, uranium and rare metals. PTX's portfolio of assts was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies. PTX mineral exploration programs are designed by a team of expert geologists with extensive career knowledge gained from their tenure working for global mining companies in northern Ontario and around the world.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSXV under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PX and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will ", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, risks relating to availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

