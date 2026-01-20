

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The Management Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has acknowledged recent speculations about a possible acquisition of Stahl Holdings B.V., based in Waalwijk, Netherlands.



Henkel has confirmed that it is currently engaged in discussions with Wendel SE, France, the majority owner of Stahl Holdings B.V., regarding the potential transaction.



At this stage, it remains uncertain whether an agreement will be reached with Wendel or if the acquisition will ultimately take place. Any potential deal would require approval from Henkel's governing bodies as well as clearance from the relevant antitrust authorities.



