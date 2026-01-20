

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the key economic reports due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to publish the UK's unemployment data for November. The jobless rate is seen falling to 5.0 percent in the three months to November from 5.1 percent in the preceding period.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's producer price data for December. Economists forecast prices to fall 2.4 percent on a yearly basis after easing 2.3 percent in November.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the euro area current account data for November.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is expected to rise to 49.9 in January from 45.8 in December.



