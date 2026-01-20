Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the successful placement of a €500 million green bond with a 4.5-year maturity and a 3.375% fixed coupon (Mid Swap +92bps). The notes were settled and admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 19 January 2026.

The new senior unsecured bond issuance received very strong investor interest. The orderbook came to over €4.4 billion, 8.8x oversubscribed, the largest ever for a CTP bond, reflecting the appetite for CTP's strong credit profile. This record demand allowed CTP to issue at 5bps below the fair value, providing highly attractive funding and first issuance below 100bps since 2021.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used for the concurrent tender offer that was launched, with the remaining proceeds to be applied for general corporate purposes and to finance or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in line with CTP's Green Bond Framework.

The concurrent tender offer will enable CTP to repurchase bonds with a total nominal amount of €216 million as detailed below. This proactive liquidity management allows the Group to manage its overall debt redemptions and achieve material interest savings.

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Coupon Outstanding amount at launch (in million) Accepted amount (in million) Outstanding amount after the settlement of the tender offer (in million) XS2759989234 5/2/2024 5/2/2030 4.750% €756.2 €216.4 €539.8

The settlement of the tender offer is expected to take place on 21 January 2026.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.8 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

