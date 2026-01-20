Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP', 'the Group' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, announces a new senior appointment within its management team to further strengthen its strategic growth and investor relations capabilities.

Rob Jones joins CTP as Head of Investor Relations and PR, having previously led the European Real Estate Equity Research team at BNP Paribas. Rob will be working closely with Group CFO Richard Wilkinson and Maarten Otte, and will be actively travelling to meet existing and new investors.

The appointments reflects CTP's ambition to accelerate its growth strategy. The company has set an ambitious goal of reaching 30 million sqm of GLA by 2030, enhancing its scale, portfolio quality and development pipeline allowing it to better meet the needs of over 1,500 CTP tenants.

Rob Jones, Head of Investor Relations and PR at CTP, said: "I am honoured to be joining CTP having followed the Company's remarkable growth for a number of years whilst covering it as an equities analyst. I believe that now is an incredibly exciting time for the company as it progresses on its recently announced growth trajectory to 30 million sqm of GLA by 2030. With its fully integrated, best-in-class platform and well-located land bank, CTP has a unique proposition that I view as under appreciated by the equity market. I will continue to build upon the Company's engagement with the investment community, broadening the shareholder base and helping support CTP's next phase of growth."

About CTP

CTP is the largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 13.8 million sqm of GLA in 10 countries as at 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings according to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher and has consistently strong 3rd party ESG ratings, underscoring its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

