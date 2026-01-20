Hankook Tire Unveils Sponsorship Brand Film with Saudi Pro League Football Club Al-Ittihad

Launches brand film celebrating official sponsorship with Saudi Professional League club Al-Ittihad

Reinforces premium Hankook brand positioning among Middle Eastern consumers with strong motorsports and football fan engagement

Expands brand visibility in the region through sponsorship properties including Al-Ittihad, Formula E, and WRC

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a global leading tire company of Hankook & Company Group (Chairman HyunBum Cho), has unveiled a new brand film celebrating its official sponsorship with Saudi Arabian Professional League club Al-Ittihad FC.

The brand film was developed to celebrate the official sponsorship with Al-Ittihad and to significantly strengthen the premium positioning and brand affinity of its global unified brand "Hankook" in key Middle Eastern and African markets, including Saudi Arabia, where enthusiasm for football and motorsports continues to grow.

The film intercuts high-intensity racing scenes featuring Hankook Tire-equipped performance cars with real match footage of Al-Ittihad players. Inspired by Hankook Tire's core value of delivering top-tier performance through innovative technology, the production symbolically depicts the company's solid partnership with Al-Ittihad.

The film enhances immersion using tire tread visuals and dynamic driving sound effects, while showcasing the Hankook brand celebrating the spirit of victory alongside Al-Ittihad-reinforcing its positioning as a premium and trusted partner. The brand film is available through Hankook Tire's official global social media channels, including YouTube and Instagram.

Hankook Tire continues to lead global sports marketing through partnerships with major international properties, including the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards, and the U.S.-based simulation golf league TGL presented by SoFi Season 2.

In particular, the hosting of top-tier FIA-sanctioned motorsport championships such as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the World Rally Championship (WRC) across Saudi Arabia-including in collaboration with Al-Ittihad-has further elevated Hankook's brand awareness throughout the Middle Eastern and African markets.

Looking ahead, Hankook Tire plans to further expand consumer engagement touchpoints in the region through its strong partnership with Al-Ittihad, reinforcing its global top-tier technological capabilities and premium brand positioning.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864899/Photo__Hankook_Tire_s_Brand_Film_with_Saudi_Pro_League_Football_Club_Al_Ittihad.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-tire-unveils-sponsorship-brand-film-with-saudi-pro-league-football-club-al-ittihad-302664937.html