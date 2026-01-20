Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hankook Tire Unveils Sponsorship Brand Film with Saudi Pro League Football Club Al-Ittihad

  • Launches brand film celebrating official sponsorship with Saudi Professional League club Al-Ittihad
  • Reinforces premium Hankook brand positioning among Middle Eastern consumers with strong motorsports and football fan engagement
  • Expands brand visibility in the region through sponsorship properties including Al-Ittihad, Formula E, and WRC

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a global leading tire company of Hankook & Company Group (Chairman HyunBum Cho), has unveiled a new brand film celebrating its official sponsorship with Saudi Arabian Professional League club Al-Ittihad FC.

[Photo] Hankook Tire's Brand Film with Saudi Pro League Football Club Al-Ittihad

The brand film was developed to celebrate the official sponsorship with Al-Ittihad and to significantly strengthen the premium positioning and brand affinity of its global unified brand "Hankook" in key Middle Eastern and African markets, including Saudi Arabia, where enthusiasm for football and motorsports continues to grow.

The film intercuts high-intensity racing scenes featuring Hankook Tire-equipped performance cars with real match footage of Al-Ittihad players. Inspired by Hankook Tire's core value of delivering top-tier performance through innovative technology, the production symbolically depicts the company's solid partnership with Al-Ittihad.

The film enhances immersion using tire tread visuals and dynamic driving sound effects, while showcasing the Hankook brand celebrating the spirit of victory alongside Al-Ittihad-reinforcing its positioning as a premium and trusted partner. The brand film is available through Hankook Tire's official global social media channels, including YouTube and Instagram.

Hankook Tire continues to lead global sports marketing through partnerships with major international properties, including the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards, and the U.S.-based simulation golf league TGL presented by SoFi Season 2.

In particular, the hosting of top-tier FIA-sanctioned motorsport championships such as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the World Rally Championship (WRC) across Saudi Arabia-including in collaboration with Al-Ittihad-has further elevated Hankook's brand awareness throughout the Middle Eastern and African markets.

Looking ahead, Hankook Tire plans to further expand consumer engagement touchpoints in the region through its strong partnership with Al-Ittihad, reinforcing its global top-tier technological capabilities and premium brand positioning.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864899/Photo__Hankook_Tire_s_Brand_Film_with_Saudi_Pro_League_Football_Club_Al_Ittihad.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-tire-unveils-sponsorship-brand-film-with-saudi-pro-league-football-club-al-ittihad-302664937.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.