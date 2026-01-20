

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 106.51 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.7308 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 106.16 and 1.7346, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6740 and 0.9334 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6714 and 0.9312, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 107.00 against the yen, 1.72 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.94 against the loonie.



