

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA Holdings Inc. unveiled its flight schedule for fiscal year 2026 , highlighting strategic advancements across passenger and cargo operations. The plan introduces new routes, increased frequencies, and the deployment of next-generation aircraft to strengthen its global network and enhance customer experience.



ANA said it will expand its international flight frequency to 105% compared to the previous year, responding to strong demand. Seasonal adjustments will be introduced, including the Narita-Vancouver route, while the Haneda-Milan service will increase to daily flights during the latter half of the fiscal year. Beginning in August 2026, ANA will introduce Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring its latest Business Class seats, 'THE Room FX,' along with upgraded Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins. Specific routes for these aircraft will be announced later.



Meanwhile, Peach Aviation will boost its overall international flight frequency to 112% year-on-year, with seasonal adjustments on routes such as Kansai-Seoul (Incheon), Kansai-Taipei (Taoyuan), Kansai-Hong Kong, and Tokyo (Narita)-Taipei (Taoyuan).



ANA will operate domestic flights at 98% of the previous year's levels. While popular routes will see seasonal increases, certain services will be reduced or suspended based on demand trends and competitive conditions. Peach will enhance frequencies on key domestic routes, including Kansai-Sapporo, Kansai-Okinawa, and Narita-Sapporo. Other domestic routes will be adjusted seasonally to align with market demand.



ANA Group will strengthen its cargo network by focusing ANA-operated freighter services on Asia, while Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) will concentrate on North America and Europe. Effective March 29, ANA will increase freighter flights on the Narita-Bangkok route. Additionally, NCA will add a total of five weekly roundtrips across its Narita-Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles routes, further enhancing global cargo connectivity.



