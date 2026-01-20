

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-year high of 92.23 against the yen and nearly a 4-month high of 1.9994 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.69 and 2.0085, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to more than a 3-week high of 0.5833 and nearly a 3-week high of 1.1545 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5799 and 1.1579, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 93.00 against the yen, 1.98 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.14 against the aussie.



