

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and the yen in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.3845 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3869.



Against the yen, the loonie advanced to a 4-day high of 114.17 from Monday's closing value of 114.02.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the greenback and 115.00 against the yen.



