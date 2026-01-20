Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) informs that it has been notified by Heritage Ventures Ltd, controlling shareholder of the Company, of a change in its shareholding and voting rights held in the Company.

In accordance with the notification obligations set out in the Company's Articles of Association, Heritage Ventures Ltd informed the Company that it has crossed downward the threshold of 50% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company on 8 January 2026.

The notification was made pursuant to the internal disclosure requirements applicable to shareholders of Mexedia and relates to the thresholds provided for in the Company's Articles of Association.

Mexedia confirms that the notification does not impact the Company's governance structure, management, or day-to-day operations, and that the Company continues to pursue its strategic and industrial objectives in an orderly and consistent manner.

Further information will be provided in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements, should this be deemed appropriate.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, active in technology services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally, working with clients and partners across multiple markets and developing industrial models aimed at medium- to long-term growth and value creation.

Information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

This press release is issued pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

