Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) announces its participation in the upcoming edition of the Race for the Cure, the leading event dedicated to breast cancer prevention and the fight against the disease.

The Race for the Cure is a symbolic event of solidarity and awareness promoted by Komen Italia, which for 25 years has been at the forefront of supporting research, spreading a culture of prevention, and providing concrete assistance to women facing the illness.

The main event will take place in Rome on Sunday, 10 May, when the race and solidarity walk will be held in the heart of the city. In the days leading up to it, the Health Village will be open at Circo Massimo, offering initiatives focused on prevention and awareness.

Mexedia's participation in the Race for the Cure is part of the path promoted by Mexedia Benefit, the business unit dedicated to social and environmental impact initiatives, with the aim of translating the values of a Società Benefit into concrete and shared actions.

The Race for the Cure represents much more than a sporting event: it is a collective moment of closeness, awareness and hope. Taking part means supporting prevention and contributing in a tangible way to a cause that concerns the entire community. In this spirit, Mexedia promotes open and inclusive participation, involving not only employees and supporters, but also associations, institutions and local stakeholders wishing to join this initiative, strengthening the message of unity and shared responsibility.

Anna Lisa Trulli, Head of Mexedia's Benefit Unit, commented: "The Race for the Cure is a valuable opportunity to bring together different energies and sensitivities around a fundamental goal: supporting prevention and research, and showing through a concrete gesture our closeness to those facing this challenge. As a Società Benefit, we believe that social commitment must translate into real participation, together with people, associations and institutions that share these values."

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, active in technological services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally, working with clients and partners across various markets and developing industrial models focused on growth and value creation over the medium to long term. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia integrates social and environmental sustainability objectives into its business model, promoting initiatives and activities aimed at generating a positive impact for the community, in line with its values and with a responsible approach to development.

Information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

This press release is issued pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation). This release is for information purposes only and contains statements reflecting the Company's current expectations regarding the initiatives described herein. Such statements may include forward-looking elements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

