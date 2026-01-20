

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained stable in the three months to November, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.



The jobless rate was estimated at 5.1 percent, unchanged from the three months to October and also matched expectations.



Average earnings excluding bonuses posted an annual growth of 4.5 percent, which matched economists' forecast.



Including bonuses, earnings grew 4.7 percent from the last year. Earnings were forecast to rise 4.6 percent.



During October to December, vacancies showed an increase of 10,000 to 734,000 compared with July to September period.



The number of working days lost due to labor disputes reached 155,000 in November, the highest since January 2024.



