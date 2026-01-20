KAWASAKI, Japan, Jan 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that its project with Social Medical Corporation Genshukai in Iki City, Nagasaki Prefecture, aimed at promoting sustainable hospital management through AI-driven profitability improvement and advanced management, has been selected as one of the advanced solutions in the MINDS program hosted by the AI Global Alliance of the World Economic Forum. The MINDS program recognizes and showcases successful AI initiatives that deliver measurable impact across society, selected by independent, cross-industry leaders in the global AI sector. This recognition, as one of 15 advanced solutions chosen from hundreds of applications, highlights Fujitsu's globally recognized commitment to transforming hospital operations. This marks Fujitsu's second consecutive selection, following its recognition in July 2025.https://youtu.be/hUYFyKvwPNwAs part of the project with Genshukai, Fujitsu developed a hospital management solution leveraging Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, an operations platform utilizing data and AI, delivered through its Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges. This solution is demonstrating its effectiveness at Genshukai's Mitsutake Hospital by controlling facility standards, optimizing bed utilization, and streamlining patient processes from admission to discharge.With approximately 70% of hospitals in Japan operating at a deficit [1] , Genshukai urgently needed to reduce medical fee repayments caused by the complexity of the medical fee system and maximize revenue through optimized bed utilization to ensure the continuous provision of regional medical care.The project received particular commendation for the following aspects:1. Integration of AI for sustainable management:The project demonstrated how AI can be integrated into an organization's operating model through a hospital management solution, moving beyond short-term fixes to achieve sustainable hospital management2. High scalability and contribution to healthcare resilience:The hospital management solution boasts high scalability, capable of flexibly integrating unstructured data that lacks a unified format; this allows for its deployment in small to large hospitals across Japan, contributing to enhanced healthcare resilience and sustainability3. Tangible business impact:Mitsutake Hospital achieved improved management sustainability and operational efficiency, resulting in an approximately 10% increase in annual revenue and a reduction of approximately 400 hours per month in hospital administrative tasksUnder its Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges, Fujitsu will continue to create advanced cases through Decision Intelligence powered by data and AI, driving customer business growth and solving societal issues.[1] Approximately 70% of hospitals nationwide operating at a deficit:Source: October 6, 2025, "2025 Hospital Management Regular Survey - Interim Report (Aggregated Results)" (in Japanese)Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.